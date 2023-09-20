Kolkata Police Investigating Online Fraud Involving Bitcoins

Kolkata Police is currently investigating two separate cases involving online fraud related to bitcoin investments. In both cases, social media platforms such as Telegram and Viber were used to lure victims into investing in bitcoins, only to be duped of large amounts of money. One victim, a woman from Netaji Nagar, lost Rs 3.2 lakh through Telegram, while another victim from Ballygunge lost Rs 17 lakh through groups operating on Viber.

According to sources from the detective department, there have been a total of 66 cases of frauds related to AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and Telegram since January. The investigation suggests that these frauds are likely orchestrated organized gangs operating from Odisha and Mathabhanga in north Bengal. Bidhannagar Police have also reported 25 cases of frauds on Telegram and WhatsApp, with a total of Rs 4.2 crore being duped from victims in various locations including Salt Lake, New Town, Rajarhat, Baguiati, Kestopur, and parts of Dum Dum.

One victim from Netaji Nagar recounted how she received a WhatsApp message offering work-from-home opportunities. She was subsequently added to a Telegram group and was asked to give reviews on certain places to earn money. After completing some reviews, the scammers upgraded her and asked her to fulfill specific tasks. In order to claim her credited money, she had to debit a certain amount, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 90,000, from her account. As a result, she lost Rs 3,21,000. Another victim from Behala received an email claiming to be from a Viber admin, which led to her losing Rs 2 lakh.

The police have managed to freeze Rs 3.3 crore of the total Rs 4.2 crore that was siphoned from victims’ bank accounts. The investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals involved in these organized frauds.

Sources: Detective department sources, victim statements to TOI