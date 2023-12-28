Denver Broncos Set to Release Russell Wilson, Facing Significant Cap Charges

Summary: In a surprising turn of events, the Denver Broncos have made the decision to release star quarterback Russell Wilson. The move is in line with the team’s plan to avoid over $37 million in future salary guarantees. While this will result in a hefty $89 million in cap charges, the Broncos have the option to spread out the impact designating Wilson as a post-June 1 release. This decision will limit the cap charge to $35.4 million in 2024 and $53.6 million in 2025. Despite the financial implications, the Broncos believe that this move is necessary to maintain their competitive edge and maximize their ability to field a strong team in the future.

The decision to release Wilson comes with significant financial repercussions. By cutting him, the team will save a substantial $37 million in cash. However, it will also result in a cap hit of $89 million, including the fully-guaranteed compensation of $39 million for 2024. The Broncos have the option to take the entire cap hit in 2024 or spread it out over two years. Either way, it will have a significant impact on the team’s ability to retain key players and make roster adjustments.

Despite the potential challenges posed the cap charges, the Broncos remain optimistic about their future prospects. They are looking to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have managed to compete at a high level despite carrying over $75 million in dead money, including $35 million from quarterback Tom Brady. Additionally, with the salary cap consistently rising, the relative impact of these charges diminishes over time.

While the release of Russell Wilson may hinder the Broncos’ ability to field the most competitive team in 2024, it is not an insurmountable obstacle. The team’s management is focused on long-term success and believes that this decision will ultimately benefit the franchise in the years to come.