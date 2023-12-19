Title: Appeals Court Blocks Child Pornography Charges Against Netflix for Controversial Film “Cuties”

Summary: An appeals court has upheld a lower court injunction blocking Texas district attorney Lucas Babin from pursuing child pornography charges against Netflix for distributing the French film “Cuties.” The film, which sparked immediate controversy upon its release in September 2020, depicts a teen dance troupe and highlights the sexualization of young girls on social media. The court’s decision recognizes that Netflix has been subjected to a bad-faith prosecution and affirms the streaming platform’s First Amendment rights.

In a recent ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals supported a federal judge’s injunction that halted the prosecution of Netflix for showing the film “Cuties.” The controversy surrounding the film arose due to its portrayal of a teen dance group. Despite not containing any explicit sexual content, the film drew criticism for its depiction of provocative dance moves and a brief glimpse of an adult woman’s bare breast.

Netflix argued that the Texas district attorney, Lucas Babin, pursued the case in bad faith and had no chance of securing a conviction. The federal judge sided with Netflix in November 2022, citing a lack of evidence to prove that “Cuties” constituted child pornography. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals echoed this decision, acknowledging Netflix’s First Amendment rights and deeming the prosecution as a bad-faith effort.

Babin’s office and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court’s ruling. Previously, Babin dropped an initial “lewd material” charge but later brought four new indictments, accusing Netflix of distributing child pornography, which is a more serious allegation.

Advocacy organizations and media outlets rallied in support of Netflix, arguing that the prosecution of “Cuties” might impede reporting and advocacy on topics like rape and child sex trafficking. These groups emphasized the importance of allowing artistic expression without government interference and cautioned against leaving the evaluation of artistic works to the discretion of officials.

Directed Maïmouna Doucouré, “Cuties” tells the story of an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant girl navigating her traditional culture and the more permissive climate in France. Doucouré intended to shed light on the objectification of young girls on social media through the film’s narrative. The court’s ruling recognizes the value of expression and protects Netflix’s right to continue exercising its First Amendment rights in distributing the controversial film.