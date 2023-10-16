Disney+ Gains New Subscribers with £1.99 Campaign

Disney+ experienced a significant boost in new subscriber additions across all streaming services this summer due to its “£1.99 for three months” campaign. According to Kantar’s latest Entertainment on Demand survey, new subscribers overwhelmingly cited Disney’s marketing campaign as the reason for signing up. This resulted in Disney+ leading among streaming platforms in gaining new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers, with a 22% share in the third quarter of the year.

Apple TV+ ranked second in new subscriptions with a 15% share. While Apple TV+ has seen success with new series like Hijack and established favorites like Ted Lasso, Kantar warned that churn rates remain high. Lack of a back catalog may be a contributing factor as subscribers often turn to familiar favorites while waiting for new content. Apple TV+ relies heavily on its original shows, while services like Friends and The Office offer a fallback option to retain subscribers.

British households with at least one SVOD service increased half a million to 19.8 million. Netflix claimed the top three most enjoyed titles of the quarter: The Witcher, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Virgin River. However, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video saw relatively flat subscriber counts in Q3. To generate additional revenue, Netflix launched an advertising tier, while Prime Video plans to launch its ad platform.

The report also highlighted the rapid growth of free ad-supported TV (Fast) services, with 16% of households regularly accessing these types of services. The launch of Freely, the successor to Freeview, will provide traditional broadcasters with an opportunity to compete on an even playing field for advertiser spend.

As streaming giants experiment with different models, a new contender, Freely, has entered the UK streaming market. The introduction of this public-service broadcaster will challenge the dominance of US-based services and transform the streaming landscape in the UK.

Sources:

– Kantar’s Entertainment on Demand survey

– Kantar’s global consumer insight director, Dominic Sunnebo