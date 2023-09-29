Anz Banking Services Experience Widespread Outages, Affecting Thousands of Customers

ANZ, one of Australia’s largest banking institutions, has experienced a major system outage, causing disruptions to online banking, credit and debit cards, ATM services, and branch operations. More than 8000 customers have reported service outages since 1pm on Friday, according to Downdetector, a business service outage website.

Customers have expressed their frustration and anger on social media, with some reporting being unable to access their accounts and unable to make essential payments such as rent and payroll. One user commented, “It’s Friday afternoon and our internet banking and app are not working? We have workers and bills to pay!” Another customer shared the inconvenience of their card not working while trying to purchase groceries, causing embarrassment and frustration.

Reports have also emerged that ANZ branches have been affected, with customers finding them closed and staff locked out of their own systems. ANZ has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that a team of experts is working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. They have apologized for any disruption or inconvenience caused and reassured customers that resolving the problem is their top priority.

This widespread outage highlights the growing reliance on digital banking services and the significant impact that system failures can have on individuals and businesses. ANZ customers are advised to monitor updates from the bank and seek alternative channels for their banking needs during this period of disruption.

Source: 7NEWS Jobs & ANZ spokesperson