Hundreds of ANZ Bank Customers Unable to Access Money During Suspected Outage

Customers of ANZ Bank in Australia have reported experiencing difficulties accessing their money due to a suspected outage. Reports surfaced on social media on Friday that customers were unable to use the bank’s online services since around midday. The issue also affected ANZ’s telephone line, preventing customers from reaching the bank’s support. Some customers expressed frustration, as they were unable to pay rent or payroll. The bank’s branches were also reportedly closed during the outage.

ANZ customer Adam Preen shared his frustration, stating that he was locked out of his business account on payday and couldn’t contact ANZ phone. This meant he couldn’t pay his employees. Another customer, Ben O’Brien, visited a branch and was informed that the bank’s system was down and there was no estimate for when it would be back up and running.

ANZ’s outage coincided with a reported eftpos outage at Woolworths stores in the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and New South Wales. The cause of the national eftpos outage, which impacted 20-30 stores, is still being investigated, according to Seven News. A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed that an IT outage affected a small number of stores but assured customers that cash payments were still accepted. The spokesperson stated that eftpos services were being restored.

Reports from DownDetector, a website that tracks app outages, indicated around 8000 reports related to ANZ’s outage were received after 11am. ANZ Bank and Woolworths have been contacted for comment.

