Unlocking the Hidden Discount: Gift Cards at Costco.com

A recent TikTok video Ravi Wadan has shed light on a little-known secret for Costco Wholesale members – the opportunity to purchase gift cards at a discounted rate on Costco.com. In his video, which has gained over 513,000 views, Wadan highlights the wide range of gift cards available for purchase on the website, including those for popular stores, airlines, and restaurants.

The discounted gift cards on Costco.com offer great value for members. For instance, a $100 gift card for various restaurants can be purchased at a discounted rate of $80. Southwest travelers can take advantage of a gift card worth $500 for just $450. However, it’s worth noting that some higher-end gift cards have limitations on the number that can be purchased per membership.

The revelation of discounted gift cards has garnered significant attention and praise from Costco fans on TikTok. Many expressed their surprise at not knowing about this opportunity earlier. One user highlighted the additional benefit of paying for the gift cards with a 5% cash back card to further maximize savings.

The interest in gift cards extends to popular brands, such as Starbucks, Apple, and Disney, with TikTokers expressing their desire to take advantage of the discounted rates offered at Costco.com.

While the exact reason behind the discounted gift cards remains unclear, Wadan encourages Costco members to seize this money-saving opportunity. He emphasizes that failing to check for gift cards on Costco.com means not fully utilizing the advantages of a Costco membership.

Costco Wholesale has not provided any comments regarding the availability of discounted gift cards on their website. However, Ravi Wadan’s insight has undoubtedly inspired many members to explore this hidden gem on Costco.com.

