Three CUSA Games to Watch This Week

As the college football season enters Week 8, there are three exciting games on the schedule featuring teams from the Conference USA (CUSA). Whether you’re a fan of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, or New Mexico State Aggies, here’s how you can catch all the action.

On Tuesday, October 17th, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be facing off against the Liberty Flames. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM ET, and you can watch the game on CBS Sports Network. If you prefer streaming, Fubo offers a live stream of the game.

Also on Tuesday, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. This game is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Again, Fubo provides a live stream option for those who prefer to watch online.

On Wednesday, October 18th, the New Mexico State Aggies will be squaring off against the UTEP Miners. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN2. Fubo also offers a live stream for this game as well.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the CUSA action, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will allow you to watch college football all season long, including these CUSA matchups and many others.

So mark your calendars and get ready for some exciting football as teams from the CUSA battle it out on the field. Don’t miss out on the exhilarating matchups between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and New Mexico State Aggies. Tune in and cheer on your favorite teams as they strive for victory.

