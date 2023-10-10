How to Watch Week 7 College Football Matchups involving CUSA Teams

Betty Davis

If you’re looking for information on how to catch all of the Week 7 college football matchups featuring teams from the Conference USA (CUSA), we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
– Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 PM ET
– TV: CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
– Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 PM ET
– TV: ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

3. UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
– Date/Time: Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 PM ET
– TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

To make sure you don’t miss any college football action this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

Fubo is a streaming platform that offers access to various sports channels, including CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and ESPN2. This allows you to watch live broadcasts of the CUSA games mentioned above. ESPN+ is an additional subscription service that provides even more college football content, including live streaming of games not available on traditional TV networks.

By signing up for both Fubo and ESPN+, you can enjoy a comprehensive coverage of college football throughout the season.

Source:
– Data Skrive. “How to Watch All of the Week 7 College Football Matchups Involving Teams From the CUSA.” (no URL)

