How to Watch Week 7 College Football Matchups involving CUSA Teams

If you’re looking for information on how to catch all of the Week 7 college football matchups featuring teams from the Conference USA (CUSA), we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

– Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 PM ET

– TV: CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

– Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

3. UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

– Date/Time: Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

