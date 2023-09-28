Where to Watch CUSA College Football Games in Week 5

In Week 5 of the college football season, there are two games involving teams from the Conference USA (CUSA) that fans won’t want to miss. If you’re wondering how and where to watch these games, we’ve got all the details for you.

The first game features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. This matchup will take place on Thursday, September 28, at 7:30 PM ET. To watch this exciting game, tune in to CBS Sports Network or stream it live on Fubo.

The second game of the week features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs facing off against the UTEP Miners. This game will be played on Friday, September 29, at 9:00 PM ET. To catch all the action, tune in to CBS Sports Network or stream it live on Fubo.

If you’re a college football enthusiast, you won’t want to miss out on the CUSA games this week. Be sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch college football all season long.

Source: Data Skrive

