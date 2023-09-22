CUSA Games on TV This Week

Betty Davis

This week, there are seven games involving teams from the Conference USA (CUSA) on the college football schedule. Here is a list of the games and how you can watch them:

  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans – Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers – Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM ET on BTN
  • Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks – Saturday, September 23 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers – Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders – Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners – Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors – Sunday, September 24 at 12:00 AM ET on Spectrum Sports

Definitions:

CUSA – Conference USA is an athletic conference composed of college sports teams from the United States.

ESPNU – ESPNU is a cable television network that focuses on college sports.

BTN – BTN, or the Big Ten Network, is a sports television network that covers college sports, with a focus on the Big Ten Conference.

ESPN+ – ESPN+ is a streaming service that provides access to live sports events, including college football.

Spectrum Sports – Spectrum Sports is a regional sports network that broadcasts sporting events in specific regions.

Sources:

The information in this article is sourced from Data Skrive, a provider of sports data and content.

