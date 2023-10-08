The return of Max Allegri as the manager of Juventus has sparked a growing debate among fans and critics alike. While Allegri enjoyed immense success during his first tenure at the club, his second stint has been met with criticism, particularly due to the uninspiring style of play showcased the team.

Juventus fans have taken to social media to voice their objections, using the #AllegriOut hashtag to express their frustration with the manager’s approach to the game. However, a different picture emerges within the walls of the Allianz Stadium.

During the recent Derby della Mole against Torino, the Curva Sud Ultras, who had made their return, showed their support for Allegri. Chanting his name and labeling him as “One of us,” they made it clear that not all fans are calling for his departure.

Despite the divided opinions, Allegri remains in a secure position at the club. He is protected a lucrative contract that extends until 2025. Ultimately, the results of this season will determine whether he sees out his contract or faces a premature departure. The hashtags and chants of the fans will have minimal impact on the decision-making process.

It is noteworthy to mention that the discontent among fans stems not only from the team’s playing style but also from a lack of consistent on-pitch success. Juventus has traditionally been a dominant force in Italian football, and expectations for the team remain high.

As the debate surrounding Max Allegri continues, all eyes will be on the team’s performance in the months ahead. Only time will tell if Allegri can win over the detractors and guide Juventus to the success they crave.

