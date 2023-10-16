Curtin University Geoscientist Crowned Western Australian Young Tall Poppy Scientist of the Year

Curtin University geoscientist Dr Hugo Olierook has been awarded the Western Australian Young Tall Poppy Scientist of the Year at the 2023 WA Young Tall Poppy Science Awards. Dr Olierook’s research focuses on preventing future climate change and finding sustainable sources of metals for wind turbines and electric cars.

As a deputy lead for the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences’ educational program GeoOutreach, Dr Olierook is dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of geoscientists in Western Australian schools.

In addition to Dr Olierook’s achievement, three other Curtin researchers were also recognized at the awards. Dr Sarah Hellewell, a neurotraumatologist and neuroscientist, Associate Professor Andrew Woods, an engineer and Curtin HIVE Manager, and Associate Professor Mingming Cheng, a highly cited digital marketing researcher, were among the exceptional researchers honored for their outstanding research and commitment to science communication.

Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne expressed her congratulations to the group, emphasizing the significance of their contributions and the breadth of outstanding research happening at Curtin.

The Young Tall Poppy Science Awards, organized the Australian Institute of Policy and Science, aim to celebrate rising scientists in the fields of science, engineering, and mathematics. The award winners engage in education and community outreach programs to inspire students and the broader community about the possibilities of science.

These activities include school visits, educational seminars, workshops, and public talks, allowing the award winners to serve as role models and promote science.

Source: Australian Institute of Policy and Science