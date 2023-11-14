The Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub: Revolutionizing Land Restoration in Western Australia

Curtin University is spearheading a transformative effort to redefine land restoration practices in Western Australia with its groundbreaking initiative, the Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub. This ambitious project, supported a generous $1.8 million grant from Lotterywest, aims to revolutionize the way we utilize native seeds to restore biodiversity in over one million hectares of degraded land across the state.

Dr Simone Pedrini, Project Lead and research fellow at Curtin’s Centre for Healing Country in the School of Molecular and Life Sciences, emphasizes that the key to successful land restoration lies in the quality and viability of native seeds. Unfortunately, current restoration efforts often overlook these crucial factors, resulting in a significant portion of seeds going to waste.

To address this issue, Curtin University will employ cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance seed testing, processing, treatment, and coating. By developing automated X-ray seed quality detection, acquiring state-of-the-art seed testing and processing equipment, and establishing an industry-wide online platform for transparent seed supply, the university aims to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of restoring degraded ecosystems.

The Native Seed Hub will also delve into the exploration of storage longevity, seed coating technologies, and seed delivery methods. One promising technique under investigation is pelleting, a seed coating method that transforms small and hard-to-sow seeds, like Eucalyptus, into a more manageable size. This innovation not only improves seedling production in nurseries but also facilitates direct seeding via conventional agricultural equipment.

In addition to its research endeavors, the Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub plans to create a vibrant community of practice through education and skills training. This will include specialized training programs for Indigenous groups, empowering them to develop native seed capabilities and embrace leadership roles in the emerging restoration economy.

By 2025, the Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub aims to translate its findings into practical applications that can be adopted government agencies and the resources sector. With its groundbreaking approach and dedication to transparency and collaboration, this initiative has the potential to revolutionize land restoration practices, ensuring a sustainable future for Western Australia’s ecosystems.

