Curtin University’s Native Seed Technology Hub Revolutionizes Land Restoration Efforts in Western Australia

Curtin University in Western Australia has received a generous grant of $1.8 million from Lotterywest to propel its groundbreaking initiative: the Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub. This innovative project seeks to redefine land restoration efforts in the region revolutionizing the utilization of native seeds.

Led Project Lead and research fellow Dr. Simone Pedrini, this initiative aims to develop cost-effective technological solutions for seed-based restoration. The ultimate goal is to ensure a steady and diverse supply of high-quality native seeds needed to restore over one million hectares of degraded land across Western Australia.

According to Dr. Pedrini, current land restoration practices often overlook the quality of native seeds, resulting in a significant amount of seed wastage. By focusing on developing cutting-edge seed testing, processing, treatment, and coating technologies, Curtin University aims to make land restoration more efficient and cost-effective.

A notable aspect of this initiative is the upgrade of existing native seed technology capabilities. Through the acquisition of advanced equipment and the implementation of automated X-ray seed quality detection, Curtin University intends to establish transparency in the seed supply industry. Additionally, the university plans to develop an industry-wide online platform to provide practitioners with essential information for successful seed-based restoration projects.

The Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub also aims to explore new methods for storing seeds, evaluate seed coating technologies, and enhance seed delivery methods. For instance, the implementation of pelleting, a seed coating technique, allows for more efficient seedling production in nurseries and enables direct seeding using conventional agricultural equipment.

Moreover, Curtin University’s initiative emphasizes hands-on education and skills training. Particularly focused on Indigenous groups, the project aims to develop native seed capabilities and create leaders within the emerging restoration economy.

By translating its findings into practical applications, the Native Seed Technology and Innovation Hub seeks to encourage the adoption of these techniques government agencies and the resources sector. With an anticipated start date as early as 2025, this groundbreaking initiative has the potential to revolutionize land restoration efforts in Western Australia.

