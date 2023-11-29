Curtin University Honors Research Excellence and Engagement

Curtin University recently announced the recipients of the highly anticipated 2023 Research and Engagement Awards. These annual awards aim to recognize exceptional research contributions and outstanding media engagement across various sectors and stages of career development.

One of the esteemed winners is Professor Sharon Parker, the renowned Director of the Centre for Transformative Work Design at Curtin’s Future of Work Institute. Professor Parker, who also holds the prestigious title of John Curtin Distinguished Professor, received the esteemed title of Researcher of the Year. Her phenomenal leadership and groundbreaking research in job and work design, as well as proactivity, mental health, and job performance, have left a lasting impact on individuals and organizations alike.

Another exceptional researcher, Dr. Zoe Bradfield, was honored with the title of Early Career Researcher of the Year. Dr. Bradfield, a joint Senior Midwifery Research Fellow at Curtin and North Metropolitan Health Service, boasts an impressive publication record and over two decades of clinical experience. Her passion and dedication to research have significantly contributed to improving health outcomes for numerous women and babies.

This year, the award categories were reimagined to align with Curtin University’s strategic pillars of People, Planet, and Partnership. Winners in the People category, which recognizes outstanding research with a focus on benefiting people, included Professor Chris Reid from the School of Population Health and Dr. Samantha Colledge-Frisby, also from the School of Population Health.

The winners in the Planet category, recognizing exceptional research that contributes to the betterment of our planet, were Associate Professor Wensu Chen from the School of Civil and Mechanical Engineering and Dr. Caitlin Maling from the School of Media, Creative Arts, and Social Inquiry.

Celebrating outstanding research that makes a difference through partnership, the Partnership category honored Dr. Julia Easton from the School of Molecular and Life Sciences and Dr. Yongze Song from the School of Design and the Built Environment.

In addition to the Research and Engagement Awards, Curtin University also acknowledged the winners of the 2023 Curtin Media Engagement Awards. These awards honor researchers who have played a crucial role in enhancing the University’s media presence. Recipients included Dr. Hugo Olierook, Dr. Luc Doucet, and Dr. Denis Fougerouse for their remarkable study on diamond deposits, and Professor Stuart Kinner, Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, Associate Professor Hannah McGlade, and Professor Joe Siracusa for their insightful media commentaries.

Curtin University continues to build a strong culture of research excellence and meaningful engagement, fostering innovation and societal impact through its diverse range of talented researchers and scholars.

