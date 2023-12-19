Curtin University Joins Global Research Network to Address Environmental Challenges and Renewable Energy Transition

Curtin University has recently made history becoming the sole institution outside of Europe to join the prestigious EXCITE2 network, an elite global research partnership. This membership will allow Curtin University to contribute its expertise in nanoscale geoscience research to tackle pressing issues such as environmental sustainability and the procurement of critical minerals crucial for the transition to renewable energy and a carbon-neutral economy.

The inclusion of Curtin University in the EXCITE2 network is a testament to its position as a world leader in nanoscale geoscience research, as stated Professor Steven Reddy, Science Director of the Geoscience Atom Probe at Curtin. By collaborating with top earth and environmental scientists from around the globe, this partnership will provide Curtin University with easy access to cutting-edge imaging technologies that enable the observation of intricate processes occurring at the microscopic scale within Earth materials.

Through the advanced imaging capabilities provided the EXCITE2 network, Curtin University aims to contribute significantly to the understanding and management of environmental challenges. By establishing the crucial linkages between environmental factors and human health, mitigating climate change risks, advancing sustainable and renewable energy technologies, promoting nanoscience breakthroughs, and ensuring the wellbeing of vital ecosystems such as oceans, water, and polar regions, Curtin University is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing socio-economic challenges worldwide.

As Facility Leader of Curtin’s Geoscience Atom Probe, Dr David Saxey highlights the unique capabilities of the Geoscience Atom Probe facility. This state-of-the-art facility enables the generation of three-dimensional images of atomic distributions within small volumes of natural materials, encompassing significant ore deposits and samples crucial for mineral exploration.

Effective from 2024, Curtin University will receive funding over the course of four years to provide access to its Geoscience Atom Probe facility and engage in fruitful collaborations with European-based researchers within the EXCITE2 network. Led Utrecht University, this exclusive network encompasses analytical instruments housed in 18 different institutions, establishing a broad and diverse scientific community dedicated to driving advancements in critical research areas.

Overall, Curtin University’s inclusion in the EXCITE2 network signifies a significant milestone in its research endeavors, positioning the institution as a formidable global player in nanoscale geoscience research and a key contributor to tackling the environmental and energy challenges of our time.