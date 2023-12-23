Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary Explores the Chilling Jolly Joseph Case

A gripping tale of betrayal, murder, and deceit is set to captivate audiences as Netflix releases its latest true crime documentary, “Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case.” This chilling film delves into the shocking events that unfolded in the Koodathayi village of Kerala, India, in 2019.

At the center of the documentary is Jolly Joseph, the prime suspect who was eventually proven guilty of poisoning six members of her own family over a span of 14 years. The victims included her husband, her in-laws, and other relatives. Through personal interviews and media footage, “Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case” aims to unravel the entire story behind this infamous case.

The timeline of the killings is haunting. It began in 2002 when Jolly’s mother-in-law died unexpectedly after drinking a glass of water. Over the years, her husband, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, and two other family members also fell victim to her sinister actions. Jolly’s choice of weapon was cyanide, obtained deceitfully claiming it was for cleaning gold ornaments.

The police became involved when suspicions were raised about the circumstances surrounding the death of Jolly’s brother-in-law. An intensive investigation followed, revealing a trail of unnatural deaths within the family. Jolly’s motive, it appeared, was driven greed and her desire to inherit family property. She had even forged documents to present herself as a lecturer.

The Jolly Joseph case sent shockwaves throughout the country, raising questions about trust and familial relationships. It also highlighted the importance of thorough background checks and scrutiny in cases of suspicious deaths.

“Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case” adds to the growing list of movies and shows inspired this captivating true crime saga. Viewers can expect a gripping narrative, expertly directed National Award winner Christo Tomy and written Shalini Ushadevi. The film promises to reveal the stark contrast between Jolly Joseph’s public image and the sinister truth that lay hidden.

Prepare to be enthralled as “Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case” premieres on Netflix on December 22nd. This chilling documentary will take you on a dark journey into the depths of one woman’s twisted mind and the devastation she caused to those around her.