Hogr Raises Rs 10 Crore in Seed Funding Round for Expansion

Hogr, a popular social platform that facilitates restaurant and food discovery, has successfully raised Rs 10 crore in a recent seed funding round. The round was led Curefoods, a well-known cloud kitchen brand housing various successful brands such as EatFit and Cakezone. This significant funding will be utilized to expand the reach of the Hogr app, enhance its features, and introduce updates that will further elevate the user experience.

Founded Jugul Thachery and Harish Harshan, Hogr has revolutionized the way people discover new culinary experiences. The app allows users to explore diverse restaurants and dishes through personalized recommendations from their contacts, family, friends, and other food enthusiasts who share similar taste preferences. By analyzing user data, Hogr offers tailored suggestions that enable informed dining choices and cultivates a broad food network through its easy recommendation system.

Based in Bengaluru, Hogr has simplified the process of food discovery for users who enjoy sharing their culinary adventures with a social network of like-minded food enthusiasts. With its innovative features, the app has quickly gained popularity among individuals who are passionate about trying new cuisines and sharing their experiences with others.

Curefoods, the leading investor in this funding round, already operates several successful brands in the food industry, including EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, Masalabox, and CakeZone. With over 100 kitchens spread across 12 cities in India, Curefoods has established itself as a prominent player in the market. Earlier this year, the company raised Rs 300 crore ($36.5 million) in equity and debt funding, thanks to the support of Binny Bansal’s fund, Three State Ventures. Additionally, Curefoods expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two brands – YumLane Pizza and Millet Express.

With this new funding injection, Hogr is well-positioned to expand its user base, enhance its app features, and further establish itself as the go-to platform for food discovery and recommendations.