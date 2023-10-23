The Importance of Encryption in the Face of Government Surveillance

Government efforts to access private communications have been ongoing for years, often justified for national security reasons. However, in recent times, policymakers have used child safety and the spread of disinformation as justifications to limit privacy protections. This has inadvertently provided autocratic regimes an excuse to follow suit. Nevertheless, people worldwide are standing up against these policies.

Encryption, the process of scrambling digital data so that only the intended recipient can decode it, has become crucial in preserving privacy and security. Billions of people rely on encryption to send messages, transfer money, and protect their data. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is considered the gold standard in security since only the participants have access to the data, even excluding service providers.

Despite its value and global appeal, encryption faces threats globally. Law enforcement authorities express opposition to encryption, especially E2EE, as it prevents them from accessing data. However, there is still no known way to enable law enforcement access without undermining encryption’s privacy and security features. Thus, encrypted device and service providers resist building in government “backdoor” access that would compromise their users’ security.

While harmful activities occur in encrypted spaces, they are not limited to them. Hate speech and disinformation remain problematic on social media platforms and other websites, leading to legislative efforts to improve online safety. For instance, the UK Parliament recently passed the Online Safety Bill focusing on removing illegal content and protecting children.

However, the bill lacks language safeguarding encryption and grants the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, the authority to compel social media platforms to scan users’ files and communications for evidence of child sexual abuse. This raises concerns about compromising encryption design since E2EE services cannot be accessed service providers.

Ofcom’s decision not to use this new authority, for now, is wise. Scanning technologies are not accurate enough, would limit fundamental rights, and may prove ineffective. The Australian government’s similar powers, granted in 2018, have never been exercised, possibly indicating their unnecessary nature or fear of political backlash.

Public scrutiny is essential in holding governments accountable. While Ofcom shows restraint, the nuance might be lost as other countries adopt similar legislation with less democratic track records. The European Union is currently debating a draft regulation that expands tech companies’ obligations to protect children. Dubbed “chat control,” it has faced criticism for potentially violating privacy and overriding encryption.

Encryption advocacy groups like the Global Encryption Coalition play a vital role in promoting the importance of privacy and security. It is crucial for governments to engage with civil society, technologists, and the public to create regulations that balance privacy, data security, freedom of expression, and user protection. Only through such measures can the internet truly serve everyone.

Sources: No URLs provided