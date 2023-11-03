Exciting News: Get Ready for the Premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12!

HBO fans, rejoice! We have exciting news for all you “Curb Your Enthusiasm” enthusiasts out there. Get ready to mark your calendars because the long-awaited Season 12 of this beloved Larry David comedy series is set to premiere in February 2024. Casey Bloys, the boss at HBO, made this much-anticipated announcement during a recent press event.

Over the past two decades, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has garnered a massive following, gracefully navigating its way through 12 highly successful seasons. According to Bloys, the show has aired all over the schedule, and wherever it lands, it never fails to captivate audiences.

While rumors suggesting that Season 12 might be the final installment had been swirling for some time, Bloys put those rumors to rest. He revealed that the decision to continue or conclude the series ultimately lies in the hands of Larry David. As Bloys put it, Larry has an open invitation to decide whether he wants to keep the show going or make this the grand finale. We eagerly await Larry’s verdict, which he is likely to announce before the premiere.

Fans will be pleased to know that the production of Season 12 has already wrapped up, with the last scene of the last episode recently filmed. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the end of the road for “Curb.” Throughout the show’s history, Larry David has treated each season as if it were the last, pouring his brilliant ideas into every episode. Executive producer Jeff Schaffer mentioned that Larry always finds a way to surprise us with new, inventive concepts, even when it seems like he has exhausted all his creativity.

As we anticipate the premiere of Season 12, we can’t help but wonder about the future of the show. According to Variety, Larry David’s current deal with HBO is set to conclude in 2023. This means that if we are to have a 13th season, Larry would need to strike up a new agreement with the network. For now, let’s focus on the upcoming season and relish the magic that Larry David, J.B. Smoove, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, and a roster of A-list guest stars will undoubtedly bring to our screens once again.

