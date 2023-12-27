Rediscovering the Groove: The Resurgence of “Jollof on the Jet” on TikTok

A TikTok trend has reignited the popularity of Cuppy’s hit song “Jollof on the Jet,” and fans are loving it. The viral trend has led to various versions of the song being created, with creators experimenting speeding it up or slowing it down. Moreover, TikTokers have showcased their own unique #JollofOnTheJet dances, sparking a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among Cuppy’s fanbase.

Joining in on the fun, Cuppy herself has posted her attempt at the challenge, showing her appreciation for the continued love and support from her fans. But Cuppy’s busy schedule extends beyond the TikTok trend. She has been jet-setting around the world, partnering with British Airways to bring Afrobeats music to the skies. In addition, she recently had the honor of delivering a speech and DJing at the United Nations General Assembly.

Cuppy’s talent and commitment to her craft have not gone unnoticed. She has earned the 21st spot on DJANETOP’s prestigious Top 100 Best Female DJs list, solidifying her position as a leading figure in the music industry. Furthermore, Cuppy has received the esteemed “Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award” from Best of Africa, recognizing her outstanding contributions to philanthropy.

If you’re craving some catchy Afrobeats vibes and an exciting dance challenge, look no further than TikTok. Join the thousands of fans who are grooving to the infectious beats of “Jollof on the Jet” and participating in the #JollofOnTheJet craze. Whether you prefer the original version or the creatively altered renditions, this trend is sure to keep you entertained and moving. So hop on the trend and experience the joy and energy of “Jollof on the Jet” firsthand!