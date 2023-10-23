Vice-President of Largest Canadian Trade Union Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

The vice-president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the largest trade union in Canada, has offered an apology for a social media post that was interpreted as celebrating violence against Israeli civilians. Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, expressed regret for his post which praised “the power of resistance” in the wake of an attack Hamas militants. Hahn acknowledged that the timing of his post was inappropriate and admitted that it had caused pain to CUPE members.

The controversial post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, included the text “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a statement associated with calls for the destruction of Israel. Political leaders and student unions faced widespread criticism for comments that were seen as justifying the attack.

In response to the backlash, Hahn initially defended his position, stating that the union is proud of its support for the rights of Palestinians to resist oppression. However, after substantial criticism, he issued a formal apology stating that his previous endorsement of violence was unintentional.

While some have accepted Hahn’s apology, others have questioned its sincerity. Carrie Silverberg, a CUPE member, believes that the statement was disingenuous and timed to coincide with the union’s national convention. The pressure to retract statements relating to the Israeli-Hamas conflict has also extended to universities, with York University giving student unions an ultimatum to take remedial action or face withdrawal of recognition.

In light of the controversy, York University president Rhonda Lenton emphasized that freedom of speech is not absolute and stressed the need for the student unions to address the harm caused their statement. The union leaders have been accused of breaching their responsibilities and have been given options such as resigning or issuing a public denouncement of violence and antisemitism. The situation remains unresolved as the student unions deliberate on the university’s demands.

