How to Watch and Stream Cunk on Earth Season 1 on Netflix

Cunk on Earth Season 1 is a British mockumentary television series that follows the comedic character Philomena Cunk as she interviews real-life specialists on world history. The show delves into various topics, including agricultural growth, early civilization, the birth of Christianity and Islam, the Renaissance, the Industrial Revolution, the World Wars, the Cold War, and the Space Race.

If you’re looking to watch Cunk on Earth Season 1 online, you’re in luck. The show is available for streaming on Netflix. Diane Morgan stars as Philomena Cunk, and the season also features renowned historians like Paul Bahn, Martin Kemp, Nigel Spivey, and Shirley Thompson.

To watch Cunk on Earth Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Netflix website at netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the following options: $6.99 per month (standard with ads), $15.49 per month (standard), or $19.99 per month (premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. You can watch in Full HD and on 2 supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows for content downloads on 2 supported devices, and gives the option to add one additional member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan is for four supported devices at a time, offers Ultra HD quality, content downloads on up to six supported devices, and the option to add up to two extra members outside of the household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Cunk on Earth Season 1 is as follows:

“Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services listed above may change over time. This information was correct at the time of writing.

