Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger Parts Ways with GOP, Citing Differences in Principles

Summary: Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger announced his departure from the Republican Party, changing his registration to “Other” and identifying as a conservative. Eichelberger cited deceit, dysfunction, and corruption within the county’s Republican Party, particularly with the leadership of Lou Capozzi. While the party has previously backed other candidates in primary elections, Eichelberger’s decision marks a significant break. Commissioner Vince Difilippo, who lost his seat in the election, criticized Eichelberger’s switch and called for a dialogue to address their differences. With Eichelberger now registered as a conservative, the board lacks a clear majority. It is important for the commissioners to find a way to work together, regardless of party affiliation, in order to effectively govern and implement policies.

Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger has officially distanced himself from the Republican Party, changing his party registration to “Other” and describing himself as a conservative. Eichelberger expressed his reasons for severing ties with the GOP, citing concerns related to deceit, dysfunction, and corruption within the county’s Republican Party leadership, particularly his issues with Lou Capozzi.

Eichelberger has had a long-standing contentious relationship with the party, which has previously supported other candidates in primary elections, hoping to remove him from office. Although he acknowledges that he has often prevailed in previous primaries, the recent backing of two other candidates the Cumberland County Republican Committee did not solely motivate his decision to leave.

Capozzi, the committee’s leadership figure, responded to Eichelberger’s departure calling it a betrayal to the voters who reelected him. However, Eichelberger assured his supporters that he will continue to serve them in the manner they expect him to. Republican Commissioner Vince Difilippo, who lost his seat in the election, commented that Eichelberger’s claim of being a conservative is amusing, as he does not believe Eichelberger has represented Republican principles.

With Eichelberger now registered as a conservative, the board no longer possesses a clear majority. Christopher Nicholas, a Republican Political Consultant at Eagle Consulting Group, emphasized the importance of effective governance and policy implementation. Lisa Schaeffer, the Executive Director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, also stressed the need for commissioners to find a way to work together, regardless of party affiliation, in order to successfully advance policy goals.

As Cumberland County moves forward with its government operations, it remains to be seen how Eichelberger’s departure and the resulting lack of a clear majority on the board will impact decision-making processes.