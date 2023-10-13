New Social Media Guidance Policy for Councillors in Cumberland Council

The Standards and Governance Committee of Cumberland Council will be discussing the development of a social media guidance policy for councillors at their meeting in Carlisle on October 18th. According to a council report, there have been numerous complaints about the inappropriate use of social media platforms councillors across the country. The report highlights the confusion surrounding when councillors are acting “as a Councillor” and when they are not, and the line between robust political debate and disrespectful correspondence.

The committee had previously requested a report on the existing social media policies and guidance available to councillors, prompting the consideration for an updated guidance. Currently, Cumberland Council has a social media policy which emphasizes the importance of using social media wisely and in a way that promotes positive engagement. The policy also distinguishes between a councillor expressing personal opinions and one representing the council formally.

The proposed guidance for councillors to consider before posting on social media includes principles such as refraining from posting anything online that they wouldn’t say at a public meeting, keeping personal and professional profiles separate, and being cautious during election periods. It also advises members to use disclaimers if necessary and to review privacy settings regularly. The guidance reminds councillors that anything they post on social media falls under the requirements of the Member Code of Conduct and encourages them to monitor and moderate comments made others.

During the public meeting on Wednesday, members will decide whether the current extract from the social media policy is sufficient or if further guidance is needed for councillors. It is crucial for the council to outline what behaviors they find acceptable and what will not be tolerated on social media platforms. This updated guidance aims to provide clarity for both councillors and the public, ensuring responsible and respectful communication in the digital realm.

Source: Cumberland Council Standards and Governance Committee meeting.