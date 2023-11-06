The Expats in Spain: Embracing Culture Shock and Finding Home

When Eric and Jessica Smith, a couple in their thirties from Kansas, visited Spain for the first time in 2017, little did they know that it would change their lives forever. The vibrant cities of Madrid, Barcelona, and San Sebastián captured their hearts, and they fell in love with the country’s food, people, language, and lifestyle.

After experiencing some significant changes during the pandemic, the Smiths decided to pursue their dream of moving to Spain. But there was a twist in their plan when they discovered that Jessica was pregnant. However, the couple remained determined to chase their dream, and they relocated to the charming city of Logroño in the northern region of Spain.

The Smiths, along with many other American expats in Spain, have been sharing their experiences on social media platforms like TikTok. These videos offer a fresh perspective on Spain and its customs, seen through the eyes of foreigners.

Morgan, also known as @MorganInSpain, is another American expat who moved to Spain with her Spanish husband. Initially, Spain was never on her radar, but her husband’s love for his home country motivated her to give it a chance. With a growing following on Instagram and TikTok, Morgan uses her videos to highlight the cultural differences and idiosyncrasies she has encountered.

One of the biggest culture shocks for Morgan was the sociable nature of the Spanish people. Unlike in her home country, where socializing during the week is rare, it is a common occurrence in Spain. She initially felt overwhelmed the busy and bustling lifestyle but gradually embraced it, finding joy in the work-life balance and prioritizing relationships.

Both the Smiths and Morgan have noticed that their humorous and insightful videos resonated with audiences because they provide a unique perspective on different cultures. People are intrigued the comparisons and unexpected differences between countries that these videos present within a short span of time.

For the Smiths, the biggest revelation was Spain’s public health system. They no longer stress about insurance premiums, co-pays, or unexpected medical bills. The accessibility and ease of seeking medical care in Spain have had a positive impact on their lives.

As more expats continue to share their experiences and insights, it offers a glimpse into the realities of living in a foreign country. These videos not only entertain but also provide valuable information for those considering a similar adventure.

