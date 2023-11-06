Embracing Cultural Differences: Americans in Spain Share Their Experiences

When Eric and Jessica Smith traveled to Spain for the first time in 2017, they never could have predicted that it would lead to a life-changing decision. Captivated the country’s food, people, language, and lifestyle, the couple fell in love with Spain and began dreaming of making it their home. Even when Jessica discovered she was pregnant, their determination to chase their dream of living in Spain never wavered. They ultimately chose to settle in the charming city of Logroño, drawn to its northern region and smaller city appeal.

The Smiths’ story went viral when they created a TikTok video explaining why they chose Logroño. Their response, filled with enthusiasm for the amazing people, incredible food, breathtaking surroundings, and safe environment, captured the interest of viewers worldwide. Their video, recorded on a date night in their adopted city, showcased the Smiths’ love for their new home.

This phenomenon is not unique to the Smiths. Many Americans who have moved to Spain are now sharing their experiences on platforms like TikTok, shedding light on the cultural shock they encounter. Cultural shock, a term coined Canadian anthropologist Kalervo Oberg, describes the emotional and reactionary process individuals go through when exposed to a different culture. Now, this anthropological concept has become a TikTok trend as Americans living in Spain share their journey of excitement, irritation, adjustment, and adaption.

Morgan, better known as @MorganInSpain, is one such American who embarked on this adventure with her Spanish husband. Initially unfamiliar with Spain, Morgan decided to embrace her husband’s love for his home country and moved to Madrid in June 2021. Amused the differences she discovered, Morgan began documenting her experiences, which have resonated with thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

She highlights the sociable nature of the Spanish people, the different work-life balance they have achieved, and the cultural nuances that differentiate Spain from her home country. Morgan’s humor-infused videos capture everyday situations, like the custom of lingering after meals for conversation and coffee. She also emphasizes the stark contrast in healthcare systems between the U.S. and Spain, praising the accessibility and affordability of Spain’s public health system.

The popularity of these videos lies in their ability to provide a fresh and entertaining perspective on different cultures and life abroad. Morgan believes that this type of content allows viewers to truly grasp the reality of living in another country, beyond what they may have imagined. Through short videos, these Americans in Spain offer unique insights and bridge the gap between cultures, fostering understanding and appreciation for the beauty of diversity.

FAQ

What is cultural shock?

Cultural shock refers to the emotional and reactive process individuals experience when encountering a new and different culture for the first time. It encompasses a range of emotions, from excitement to irritation, as individuals navigate the complexities of adapting to a foreign environment. (Source: Britannica)

Who coined the term cultural shock?

The term cultural shock was coined Kalervo Oberg, a Canadian anthropologist of Finnish origin, in the 1950s. Oberg observed and identified this feeling experienced individuals who relocate to another country and developed a four-stage process to describe its progression. (Source: Britannica)

Why are videos about cultural differences popular?

Videos showcasing cultural differences between countries and providing a unique perspective on life abroad have gained popularity due to their ability to entertain and educate. They offer viewers a glimpse into the realities of different cultures, fostering understanding and appreciation for diversity. These videos allow individuals to go beyond mere curiosity and truly experience the nuances of living in another country.