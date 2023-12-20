Risks of Manipulation and Online Cults Amplified Social Media

Summary: The rise of online cults, fueled lockdown anxiety and the power of social media, poses a significant threat to vulnerable individuals. These cults prey on those in distress, offering a sense of community and promising solutions to their problems. The recent Netflix documentary series, Escaping Twin Flames, sheds light on the dark side of cults, highlighting the manipulation, authoritarianism, and misconceptions that exist within these communities. Despite the exposure, these cults continue to operate, taking advantage of the proximity and influence afforded social media platforms.

Over the past decades, the number of cults has been steadily increasing, with America alone now hosting an estimated 10,000 cults. The pandemic, leaving people isolated and in distress, has made individuals more susceptible to the allure of online cults. These groups have long understood the power of socialization in times of suffering and isolation. By creating a false sense of community, they draw vulnerable individuals in, promising solutions and a place to belong.

Social media platforms play a significant role in allowing cults to grow and maintain their influence. Manipulative individuals can easily target vulnerable individuals who stumble upon their content while scrolling through their feeds. With just a few clicks, these individuals find themselves on video calls with strangers, feeling a sense of connection and belonging. The threats and manipulation, although originating from someone in another country, feel uncomfortably close when presented on a laptop screen.

While social media has positive aspects, it also provides a breeding ground for misinformation, deepfakes, and anonymous bullying. Echo chambers and algorithmic bias narrow down users’ exposure, limiting their perspectives and making them more susceptible to manipulation. The power and freedom that social media offers can be harnessed individuals who seek to control the minds of others, ultimately leading to the proliferation of online cults.

As the influence of social media continues to grow, it is essential for individuals to exercise caution and critical thinking. Recognizing the tactics of manipulative individuals and understanding the risks associated with online cults can help protect vulnerable individuals from falling victim to their schemes.