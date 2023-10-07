An Extremist Cult Leader and her Followers Cause Concern in a Saskatchewan Village

An extremist cult leader and her followers have set up camp in the small village of Richmound in Saskatchewan, Canada. Romana Didulo, known as a far-right QAnon conspiracy theorist, has declared herself the “Queen of Canada” and the national Indigenous leader. Through social media platforms, particularly Telegram, Didulo spreads conspiracy theories and issues what she calls decrees.

The cult, calling themselves the ‘Kingdom of Canada,’ has been traveling around the country and was forced out of Kamsack the townspeople. The group then found refuge in Richmound, staying at the former Richmound School. However, the presence of Didulo and her followers has created safety concerns among the residents.

Local independent media outlet, Community TV, has been documenting the cult’s activities in Richmound. People in the village are worried about the group’s extreme beliefs, their behavior, and the potential impact on children. As a precaution, the playground near the school has been closed to children.

In response to the cult’s presence, Richmound villagers organized a protest, driving through the area with signs and honking their horns to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the group. Furthermore, the cult sent cease and desist emails to village administration, accusing various individuals of corruption, bullying, and stalking. They threatened judgment and publicly broadcasted execution if their decrees were not followed.

Due to the escalating situation, Richmound alerted the authorities, including Cypress Hills MLA Doug Steele, who assured that appropriate action would be taken the RCMP to maintain order. The RCMP is currently investigating the threatening online posts and emails and has increased police presence in Richmound. They are monitoring the activities of the group for potential criminal conduct.

The Ministry of Justice is also involved and will be providing advice and options to protect the community. Local journalist Thomas Fougere, who has been targeted in the cult’s threats, expressed concern over the unknown intentions of the followers.

Dr. Christine Sarteschi, a professor of social work, and criminology, has been tracking Didulo’s movements for years and highlights the need to take these threats seriously. The situation in Richmound is being closely monitored to prevent any further escalation and to ensure the safety of the community.

Sources: CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), Bitchute