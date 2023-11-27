New WhatsApp Scam “Whatsapping” Emerges: How to Stay Safe Online

WhatsApp has once again become a topic of discussion among internet users, but this time not because of a new update or system glitch. Users have reported the emergence of a new scam in the messaging app called “Whatsapping.” This practice can put your online security and privacy at risk. In this article, we will explore how this scam operates and provide tips on how to avoid falling victim to it.

According to a study Dinamic, a consulting agency specializing in the study of human behavior in the digital world, 51,293,774 users became aware of or discussed this issue in the past five months. Whatsapping is a fraudulent practice in which cybercriminals contact individuals posing as family members or friends to request personal information and money. Hackers create fake profiles using information collected from social media and other platforms to convince their victims.

The most affected age group, according to the Dinamic report, was 46 to 55 years old, followed individuals aged 36 to 45 years old. The concerns surrounding this scam have escalated over time as identity theft cases have been on the rise in the past year. The Council for Citizen Security reported 1,607 identity theft cases October of this year, compared to 505 complaints received in 2022. This represents a 218% increase.

To protect yourself from this new WhatsApp scam and ensure your online security, here are some recommendations:

1. Do not respond to calls or messages from unknown numbers.

2. Avoid sharing confidential information.

3. Secure your accounts with two-step verification.

4. Always verify the identity of unknown numbers before taking any action.

5. Do not open suspicious links sent unfamiliar contacts.

By following these tips, you can safeguard your WhatsApp account and protect yourself from falling victim to this scam. Stay vigilant and prioritize your online security.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Whatsapping?

How can I protect myself from the Whatsapping scam?

What should I do if I’ve fallen victim to the Whatsapping scam?

