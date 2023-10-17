Cudahy Teen Arrested for Making Threat on Instagram

A 16-year-old girl from Cudahy, Wisconsin has been arrested for allegedly making a threat on Instagram to “shoot up” her high school. The Cudahy Police Department received a report about the threat on Monday, October 16, around 5:30 p.m. Following the report, an investigation was initiated the police department.

The threat was made through a post on an Instagram page, which included a picture of a rifle and a caption that threatened to shoot up Cudahy High School. Fortunately, the post was removed within 30 minutes of being created. Authorities from the Cudahy School District collaborated with the police department in response to the threat.

The 16-year-old suspect, who has a known connection to Cudahy High School, was identified and subsequently arrested. She was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where she will remain while the incident is still under investigation. Authorities have emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident.

Instances of threats made on social media platforms have become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies and school districts. Such threats not only disrupt the normal functioning of educational institutions but also cause fear and panic among students, staff, and parents.

Authorities are urging parents to regularly monitor their teenagers’ online activities and have open conversations about responsible social media usage. Schools are also encouraged to enhance security measures and provide education about the potential consequences of making threats online, stressing the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

Source: Cudahy Police Department

Definitions:

Juvenile Detention Center – A secure facility where minors who are accused of committing crimes are held while awaiting their court hearings or until they are released on bail.

Instagram – A popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers.

Cudahy School District – The governing body responsible for the public schools in Cudahy, Wisconsin.