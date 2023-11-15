How to Manage Work and Personal Life on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is not just a social app for staying connected with friends and family; it is also widely used businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers to coordinate work-related activities and projects. However, it can be challenging to separate work conversations from personal ones. Here are some recommendations on how to effectively manage your personal and work life on the same platform.

Multiple Accounts on One Device

The Meta app has introduced a new feature that allows users with dual SIM or eSIM phones to have separate WhatsApp accounts for each number. This enables individuals to switch between accounts as needed. You can easily set up multiple accounts accessing the settings in WhatsApp, clicking on the arrow next to your name, and selecting “Add Account.” Each account can have its own privacy settings and notifications.

Using Multiple Devices

If you don’t have a dual SIM or eSIM phone, you can still differentiate between work and personal WhatsApp accounts using two separate devices. Some companies may provide a dedicated work phone for their employees, while others can purchase a second-hand device solely for work purposes. This option is only viable if the company allows or provides budget for it, or if you have the means to acquire an additional device.

Archiving Conversations

Another method to disconnect from work conversations temporarily is archiving them. At the end of the work shift, you can archive all work-related conversations until they are needed again the next day. Although messages will still be received, archiving offers a way to temporarily disconnect from work.

Protecting Sensitive Information

Businesses need to educate employees on protecting sensitive information shared through private conversations. While WhatsApp chats are encrypted, accidental data leakage can still occur. Establishing clear policies on disclosing confidential data accessed through the app is essential for preventing potential leaks. Regular training on data security, cyber attack prevention, and recognizing online scams can be highly beneficial for employees.

