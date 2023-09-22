WhatsApp will be Unavailable on Certain Mobile Devices starting from October 1

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app used millions of people worldwide. Not only is it a favorite among users for daily communication with friends and family, but it is also used for selling products, scheduling meetings, and even exchanging messages with potential clients. However, the app constantly updates its features and as a result, becomes incompatible with certain devices. Here is a list of mobile phones that will no longer have access to WhatsApp starting from October 1:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Wiko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

If you own one of the mentioned mobile devices, it is recommended to check for updates before October 1 to avoid any inconvenience. Android users can go to Settings, then System and Updates to see if there are any available updates. If there are, it is advisable to install them. Otherwise, it may be necessary to consider getting a new phone if the Android version is 4.1 or lower.

For iPhone users, the process is different. Simply go to Settings, then General, and check for any pending software updates. The devices that will not have access to WhatsApp are those that are still running on iOS 11 or an older version.

In case you have any questions or issues with your Android or iPhone device, you can contact WhatsApp directly. Visit the provided link to fill out a form with your personal details, including your name, email address, country, and phone number. WhatsApp will then respond to you via your mobile device, initiating a direct conversation.

