WhatsApp Messenger to Introduce Exciting New Features in October 2023

WhatsApp Messenger is no longer just a simple instant messaging platform. It is constantly evolving to provide a more modern and enhanced user experience. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been developing new features that will be rolled out to the stable version of the application in October.

It is important to note that these new options are currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Meta will decide whether to release them in the official app based on user experience and feedback. While there are minor aesthetic changes such as message bubble redesigns and settings updates, the following are the most notable features coming to WhatsApp in October 2023.

Firstly, there will be a comments box for messages received through channels. This will allow users to see what others think or say about a specific topic. The comment box ensures anonymity, as neither the sender’s name nor the number will be revealed, even to the administrator. This feature promotes greater engagement and interaction, going beyond a simple reaction.

Secondly, Meta aims to enhance interoperability making WhatsApp compatible with other instant messaging applications such as Telegram, Signal, and Skype. Users will be able to send messages to individuals using these apps, even if they don’t have a WhatsApp account. This section, called “third-party chats,” will enable conversations with users on different messaging platforms within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will also introduce its first artificial intelligence (AI) feature, allowing users to create stickers based on text descriptions. This AI-powered sticker creation tool makes it convenient for users to express their thoughts through custom stickers.

Meta AI, an independent AI system, will be compatible with WhatsApp without the need for separate installation. Users can interact with Meta AI to ask questions, request information, and create various content such as images, stickers, and book summaries. It can even provide recommendations for the best restaurants in a particular area.

Additionally, WhatsApp will now allow users to disable video messages, which were previously accessed through the same button used for voice notes. This change addresses users’ concerns about accidentally switching between functions.

Sources: Depor WhatsApp October Update – [Source Name 1], [Source Name 2]