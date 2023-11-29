New WhatsApp Update Excludes Some Phone Models

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging applications, is discontinuing its service on certain phone models in order to provide a better user experience for its customers. If you own one of the following models, your device will no longer be able to access the application.

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L5 II Dual

– LG Optimus L7 II Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

– ZTE V956

– UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

Why is this happening? These phone models are no longer compatible with the latest WhatsApp updates, most likely due to their outdated operating systems. If your device is on the list, it may be time to consider purchasing a new one in order to continue using WhatsApp as a means of communication.

FAQ:

Q: Why is WhatsApp discontinuing its service on these phone models?

A: The outdated operating systems of these models are unable to support the newest updates and features of WhatsApp.

Q: Can I still use WhatsApp on my phone if it’s not on the list?

A: Yes, you can continue using WhatsApp on models that are not listed as long as they have compatible operating systems.

Q: Will WhatsApp be compatible with future phone models?

A: WhatsApp regularly updates its compatibility list, so it’s possible that more phone models will be excluded in the future as newer updates are released.

It’s worth noting that having an up-to-date operating system is crucial for quick app updates and compatibility with the latest features of WhatsApp and other applications. Stay connected and enjoy all the benefits of WhatsApp keeping your device up to date.