What is Whatsapping? A New Scam Targeting WhatsApp Users

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging application that keeps us connected with our loved ones. However, there is a new scam called Whatsapping that is affecting users of this platform. In this article, we will explore the strategies used scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals and how we can protect ourselves.

Whatsapping is a scam that puts the important information of those who fall into the trap of criminals at risk. It consists of three different strategies, all designed to steal from people in different ways.

First Strategy: Impersonating Close Relatives

In the first strategy, scammers gather information about your closest family members. They then pretend to be them and ask you for money through an unknown number. By using the identity of your loved ones, they try to take advantage of your goodwill claiming they have been victims of robbery or kidnapping.

Second Strategy: Impersonating Companies

In the second method, criminals impersonate companies and use deceptive messages to try to obtain your verification code from the network. With this code in their possession, they can access your account from another device and send messages to your contacts, asking for money on your behalf. In some cases, they may even fake a kidnapping to request larger sums of money.

Third Strategy: Impersonating Banks

The final method involves scammers posing as banks, using profiles identical to those of legitimate institutions. They contact you and inform you that they have detected fraudulent activity in your account, prompting you to provide your login details so they can empty your bank account.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, it is important to be vigilant and take precautions. Do not share personal information with strangers and always verify the identity of individuals requesting money. Keep your WhatsApp application up to date and never share your verification code with anyone.

Remember, online security is paramount. Do not allow criminals to take advantage of you. Protect your information and stay alert to any suspicious activity on WhatsApp!

