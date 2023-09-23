How to Delete or Empty Chats on WhatsApp

If you use WhatsApp as your preferred messaging app, you may find that it takes up a significant amount of space on your device. If you want to free up storage or simply get rid of old chats, you have the options to either empty or delete them. But what’s the difference between these two actions?

When you empty a chat on WhatsApp, it means that the messages are deleted only for you, while the other party or group still has access to the conversation. However, you will still see an empty chat in your own app. To empty all chats, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Chats,” then “Chat History,” and finally “Empty All Chats.”

If you want to empty a specific individual or group chat, select the chat, tap the three dots at the top of the screen, choose “More,” and then select “Empty Chat.” You can also choose whether to delete or keep highlighted messages and multimedia files like photos and videos.

On iOS devices, to empty a chat, go to the “Chats” tab, swipe left on the chat you want to empty, tap “More,” select “Empty Chat,” and then press “Delete All Messages.” If you prefer to empty all chats at once, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Chats,” and then “Empty All Chats.”

Deleting a chat, on the other hand, removes the conversation completely. On Android, go to “Settings,” select “Chats,” then “Chat History,” and choose “Delete All Chats.” You can also delete individual chats long-pressing on the chat, tapping the trash bin icon, and confirming the deletion.

In iOS, to delete a chat, swipe left on the chat in the “Chats” tab, tap “More,” and then select “Delete Chat.” To delete a group chat, you need to leave the group first swiping left on the group chat, tapping “More,” selecting “Exit Group,” and then swiping left again and choosing “Delete Group.” All chats can be deleted at once going to the “Settings” menu, selecting “Chats,” and choosing “Delete All Chats.”

It’s important to note that when you delete a chat, highlighted messages are also removed. Emptying a chat allows you to keep the highlighted messages if desired.

