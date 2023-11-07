New Lawsuit Accuses Meta Platforms of Exploiting Children for Profit

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, has revealed damning evidence against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The documents, provided Meta whistleblower Arturo Bejar, shed light on the company’s intentional disregard for the well-being of children on its platforms.

During a hearing titled “Social Media and the Teen Mental Health Crisis,” Senator Blumenthal introduced Arturo Bejar as a highly respected engineer who was hired Meta to protect children but had his recommendations ignored. Bejar’s first-hand experience of witnessing his own child facing sexism on Instagram compelled him to testify before Congress and expose Meta’s harmful practices.

In addition to Bejar’s testimony, the hearing included input from various experts, including former Director of Engineering for Protect and Care at Facebook. These industry insiders revealed the extent to which Meta purposely created addictive features on their platforms, causing significant harm to the mental health of young users.

As a result of Meta’s actions, Connecticut and 32 other states recently filed a lawsuit against the tech giant. The lawsuit accuses Meta of deliberately designing Facebook and Instagram features that exploit the vulnerabilities of children and foster addiction to their platforms. Among the charges is Meta’s violation of federal law collecting data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong expressed his dismay at Meta’s practices, stating, “Meta saw American kids as a ‘valuable and untapped market,’ prioritizing profits over the well-being of children. Their platforms, riddled with harmful messages, have created a youth mental health catastrophe.”

This lawsuit brings to light the urgent need for stricter regulations surrounding social media platforms. Protecting the mental health and well-being of young users must be a top priority, and holding companies like Meta accountable for their actions is a crucial step in achieving this goal.

