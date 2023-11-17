New Leadership and Challenges Ahead for Connecticut’s Division of Public Defender Services

Connecticut’s Division of Public Defender Services is facing a shakeup in leadership after the suspension of Daryl McGraw, the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The move comes in response to a social media post that was deemed inappropriate and misogynistic the union representing public defenders. McGraw’s suspension will remain in effect until the commission overseeing the division reviews the situation.

In an email sent chairperson Richard Palmer to Chief Public Defender TaShun Bowden-Lewis, it was stated that McGraw’s suspension will continue until the commission’s scheduled meeting next month. Both Palmer and Bowden-Lewis have refrained from commenting further on the matter.

McGraw, acknowledging his mistake, expressed regret and stated that he never intended to disrespect women in the division. He recognized that his post failed to consider the broader audience and the impact it could have. He emphasized his gratitude for working with intelligent and powerful women who have made significant contributions to the community and expressed his regret for offending them.

The controversial Facebook post was related to an initiative called “Paper Chaser Academy” aimed at providing financial wellness and business ownership information to former street hustlers. The post featured a photo of McGraw with a caption that drew criticism for its derogatory language towards women.

The public defenders’ union swiftly condemned McGraw’s behavior, calling for his resignation and emphasizing the importance of maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment within the division. The union’s statement expressed support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives but highlighted the need for those leading such programs to embody the values they promote.

McGraw has not yet made a decision about resigning but mentioned that he found it intriguing that the union singled him out while neglecting to address previous instances of misconduct against employees of color. However, he did not provide specifics regarding those individuals.

This recent incident is another challenge for the Division of Public Defender Services, which has been marred internal conflicts and disagreements over its direction. The appointment of TaShun Bowden-Lewis as the state’s first Black chief public defender intensified the tensions within the agency, leading to resignations within the commission that appointed her.

Bowden-Lewis has faced criticism for alleged failures in addressing morale issues, racial discrimination allegations against agency personnel, and non-compliance with directives. However, she remains committed to her vision of diversifying the staff, engaging with the community, and revitalizing the agency to ensure employee satisfaction and effective courtroom representation.

The division continues to grapple with racial equity concerns, and the suspension of Daryl McGraw amid allegations of derogatory comments towards attorney Joseph Lopez adds to the recent chaos. The commission is actively investigating this incident while also working to address longstanding issues related to racial discrimination within the agency.

