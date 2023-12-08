Man Sentenced to Prison for Posing as High Schooler and Assaulting Teen on Snapchat

A man from Windsor Locks has been handed a 20-year prison sentence after pretending to be a high school student and sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met on Snapchat. The 29-year-old, Justin McKenney, received his sentence in federal court in New Haven, followed a lifetime of supervised release.

McKenney pleaded guilty to charges of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and receiving child pornography. In addition to the assault in Glastonbury, McKenney also confessed to receiving explicit material from three other girls aged 14 to 17 through Snapchat.

The investigation took place in October 2021 after the Glastonbury Police Department began looking into the sexual assault case of a 13-year-old girl who had been in contact with an individual on Snapchat. Investigators discovered that McKenney had impersonated a high school student on the social media app to initiate contact with the girl. He then coerced her into engaging in sexual activity.

Prior to McKenney’s sentencing, he had been in custody since his arrest in March 2022. The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations, and the police departments of Glastonbury, Windsor Locks, and Manchester. The Hudson Police Department in Massachusetts also provided assistance.

This case serves as a disturbing reminder of the dangers that can arise from online interactions, particularly involving minors. It highlights the need for continued efforts in educating young people about safe internet practices and for authorities to remain vigilant in investigating and prosecuting online predators.

By holding individuals like McKenney accountable for their actions, justice can be served, and the safety of our communities can be better protected.