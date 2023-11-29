CSX Unveils New Heritage Locomotive Honoring Atlantic Coast Line

CSX has recently unveiled its latest heritage locomotive, paying tribute to the Atlantic Coast Line. The locomotive, named CSX No. 1871, is the seventh in a series of heritage locomotives to come out of CSX’s Waycross, GA paint shop. This initiative aims to reinforce employee pride in the railroad’s history while sharing it with the public.

In a LinkedIn post, CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs expressed his excitement for the future release of more heritage locomotives, stating, “Several more exciting heritage locomotives [are] to come in the near future.” CSX has previously released units honoring other railroad lines such as Louisville & Nashville, Baltimore & Ohio, Chesapeake & Ohio, Conrail, Chessie System, and Seaboard System.

CSX No. 1871 will join the other commemorative units in revenue service on CSX’s extensive 20,000-mile rail network. This network plays a crucial role in transporting goods and connecting communities across the United States.

In other news, CSX’s 81st Santa Train recently traveled through Appalachia, spreading holiday cheer and delivering much-needed supplies to communities along the route. CSX expressed gratitude to its partners and the #ONECSX team for their contribution to this festive endeavor.

CSX continues to prioritize community engagement and paying homage to the rich history of American railroads. The release of heritage locomotives and participation in charitable initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to connecting people and fostering a sense of pride in railroad heritage.