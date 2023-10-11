A Rally at Cal State Long Beach Supports Palestine, Sparks Controversy

Nearly 200 students and others attended a rally at Cal State Long Beach to show support for Palestinians and condemn Israel’s military counterattack on the Gaza Strip in response to a Hamas-led invasion. The student organizers held signs and chanted slogans calling for an end to what they see as Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians.

The protest drew condemnation from university officials, who called it offensive in light of the loss of life and violence in the conflict. CSULB spokesperson Jeff Cook affirmed the students’ right to protest but stated that the event was deeply offensive.

The rally included chants such as “Zionism has got to go” and “occupation is a crime.” Some of the speakers referred to Hamas militants as fighters for freedom. However, Hamas is considered a terrorist organization Israel, the U.S., and other nations due to its history of attacking civilians.

The current conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides. According to Israeli military officials, over 1,000 people have been killed in Israel, while authorities in Gaza report 830 deaths. More than 187,000 people in Gaza have been displaced, seeking refuge in schools run the UNRWA.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel has maintained a blockade on the territory. Pro-Palestinian advocates argue that the blockade has turned Gaza into an open-air prison, while Israel claims its actions are in self-defense.

The protest at Cal State Long Beach has sparked controversy among supporters of Israel, who disagree with the demonstrators’ stance. CSULB President Jane Close Conoley acknowledged the students’ right to free speech but emphasized the need to reject violence and hold a vision of peace.

Humanitarian organizations have called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to provide aid to the Gaza Strip, as hospitals are overwhelmed and running out of supplies. The rally aimed to highlight the need for medical and economic aid for the people in Gaza.

Definitions:

Cal State Long Beach (CSULB): California State University, Long Beach is a public university located in Long Beach, California.

Gaza Strip: A self-governing Palestinian territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

UNRWA: United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.