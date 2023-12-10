Chicago State University Plans to Launch New DI Collegiate Football Program

Chicago State University is making significant strides towards having its own Division I collegiate football team. After accepting an invitation to join the Northeast Conference (NEC), plans are underway to add a football program to CSU’s existing 13 varsity sports.

The invitation from the NEC includes full membership for all of CSU’s current varsity sports, as well as the addition of a women’s triathlon program in the coming year. However, the acceptance also paves the way for the university to establish a brand new football program.

According to Monique Carroll, the athletic director of Chicago State University, adding football to the conference would be a natural fit. The university will assess the competition and ensure that they can attract the necessary talent to compete.

Currently, Chicago State University’s athletic program consists of men’s basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, and track & field teams, along with women’s basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, track & field, and volleyball teams.

The NEC offers Division I-level competition for all sports, including football at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. Other full member schools in the NEC include Central Connecticut, Farleigh Dickinson, Le Moyne, Long Island, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis, Stonehill, and Wagner.

Officials at Chicago State University anticipate completing the process of joining the NEC July 2024. However, the football program will not be established at that time. Fundraising efforts will begin in 2024, with the goal of launching the football program 2025.

Chicago State University’s decision to embark on this new endeavor opens doors for the university’s athletes and the Cougar community as a whole. The future looks promising as the university expands its athletic offerings and aims to make a mark in the world of collegiate football.