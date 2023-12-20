Chennai Super Kings Deny Rumors of Approaching Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma Trade

In a recent turn of events, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have denied rumors circulating on social media that they approached Mumbai Indians (MI) for a trade involving Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and other players. Speculations arose after cryptic posts Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, following the announcement of Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI.

Contrary to the reports, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan clarified that CSK does not believe in the principle of trading players and they do not have any players to engage in a trade with the five-time IPL winners. He further stated, “We have not approached them and we don’t intend to either.”

Similarly, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher brushed aside the rumors of a rift within the MI camp, emphasizing that the decision to appoint a new captain was a part of a transitional phase. Boucher acknowledged the contribution of Rohit Sharma to the team and assured that the decision was made to move forward and usher in a new era.

Addressing the social media buzz, Boucher mentioned that although he is not actively involved in social media, the situation was handled in the best possible way MI. He urged fans to understand that this transition was necessary for the team’s progress and growth.

As the IPL 2024 auction unfolds in Dubai, all eyes are on the player movements and new team compositions. With the denial from CSK and the clarification from MI, it seems that the rumors regarding a potential trade involving Rohit Sharma and other players have been put to rest.

Cricket enthusiasts can now look forward to an exciting IPL season with all the passionate play and competition that the tournament never fails to deliver.