Mumbai Indians Lose Instagram Followers After Appointing Hardik Pandya as Captain

In a surprising move, the Mumbai Indians franchise has appointed Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the upcoming IPL season. This decision has caused an uproar among Mumbai Indians fans worldwide and has led to a significant loss of followers on the team’s Instagram account. Previously, Pandya was traded in from the Gujarat Titans and made a sensational return to the Mumbai Indians.

The announcement of Pandya as captain on December 15 has shocked and disappointed many fans, with some expressing their discontent on social media. As a result, the Mumbai Indians have lost approximately 150,000 followers on Instagram. This loss has allowed their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings, to surpass them as the most followed IPL team on the platform.

Chennai Super Kings, led the legendary MS Dhoni, now has a massive following of 13 million on Instagram. The team even took the opportunity to appreciate Rohit Sharma, the outgoing captain of the Mumbai Indians, on their social media. This unexpected change in captaincy has certainly caused a stir in the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2023, in Dubai. This will be the first time that an IPL auction will be held abroad, adding an exciting twist to the event. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the auction and are already making their predictions for the upcoming season.

Although the Mumbai Indians have faced backlash for their decision, only time will tell if Hardik Pandya can lead the team to yet another IPL title. As fans anticipate the start of the new season, the cricketing world remains abuzz with speculation and excitement.