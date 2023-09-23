Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Premier League Match Preview

Crystal Palace will take on Fulham in an exciting London derby at Selhurst Park in a Premier League match this Saturday. Both teams have had a decent start to the season, with Crystal Palace currently sitting at ninth place in the table with seven points from five games. Fulham, too, has the same number of points from their matches, following a 1-0 home win over Luton Town in their last game.

To watch the match, fans have the option to stream it online through Peacock Premium. Live updates will also be available on GOAL for those unable to watch. The kick-off time for the match is set for 10 am ET on September 23 in the United States.

Crystal Palace will have a few injury concerns going into the game. Jordan Ayew, who suffered a thigh problem in their previous match against Aston Villa, may be fit to play against Fulham. Marc Guehi is expected to return to the team after recovering from a hip injury. However, players like Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, and James Tomkins are ruled out due to injuries until the end of the month.

Manager Roy Hodgson will also miss the match due to illness, with Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington taking temporary charge of the team.

Fulham, on the other hand, will be without regular center-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson due to muscular issues. Sasa Lukic is also recovering from a knee injury. Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha are expected to form a partnership in midfield, while new signing Carlos Vinicius may get the nod over Raul Jimenez up front.

Alex Iwobi, another summer signing, is set to make his full debut for the club against Crystal Palace.

In head-to-head encounters, Crystal Palace and Fulham have had a close contest, and this London derby promises to be an exciting clash between the two teams.

