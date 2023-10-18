Reddit Shuts Down Its Blockchain-Based Rewards Service: What Went Wrong?

In a surprising turn of events, Reddit recently announced the closure of its blockchain-based rewards service known as “Community Points.” The decision comes as a result of scalability issues that the platform faced, leading to its inability to effectively scale the entire system. Launched in May 2020, Community Points aimed to reward users with Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens for their positive engagement within specific subreddits.

Reddit’s decision has left the cryptocurrency community shocked and disappointed. The platform acknowledged the potential of Community Points but cited the lack of a viable strategy to scale the entire platform as the reason for its discontinuation. When it first introduced Community Points, Reddit used Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens stored in its proprietary cryptocurrency service called “Reddit Vault.” However, to tackle scalability problems, the service migrated to Arbitrum’s layer-2 scalability solution, which was expected to enhance scalability and improve user experience.

One unique aspect of Community Points was that each subreddit had its own token, such as “Moons” (MOON) for the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit and “Bricks” (BRICK) for the r/FortNiteBR subreddit. Users could earn and spend these tokens to acquire exclusive items and badges, fostering positive engagement within their respective communities.

The announcement of the shutdown was met with disappointment and anger from Reddit’s crypto community. Some even criticized the decision, calling it detrimental to the very community it aimed to empower. The value of MOON and BRICK tokens plummeted after the news, leading to further user frustration. Despite assurances that MOONs would not be burned and the transfer functionality would remain operational, the move Reddit triggered strong reactions.

This situation serves as a cautionary tale for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. It highlights the importance of addressing scalability challenges before implementing ambitious projects on a large scale. While blockchain-based rewards hold promise, they must be backed a robust technical infrastructure.

In conclusion, Reddit’s decision to shut down its blockchain-based rewards service due to scalability issues has caused significant upheaval within its cryptocurrency-focused community. The incident raises questions about the feasibility of integrating blockchain technology into platforms of Reddit’s magnitude. It serves as a reminder that scalability challenges must be tackled before embarking on ambitious projects in the crypto space.

