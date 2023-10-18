The Closure of Reddit’s Blockchain-Based “Community Points” Service and Its Impact

Reddit’s recent decision to shut down its blockchain-based “Community Points” service has caused shockwaves in the crypto community. Launched in May 2020, the service aimed to reward users with Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens for their positive engagement within specific subreddits. However, starting from November 8, 2023, the Community Points service and its associated subscription feature will cease to exist.

The main reason cited Reddit for discontinuing Community Points is scalability issues. While recognizing the potential of Community Points, Reddit revealed that there was no viable strategy to scale the entire platform. This revelation left many members of the crypto community perplexed, as the integration of blockchain technology with a vast platform like Reddit had promised revolutionary opportunities.

Initially, Community Points used ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum, stored in Reddit’s proprietary cryptocurrency service known as the “Reddit Vault.” However, to address the initial scalability issues, the service migrated to the Arbitrum layer-2 scalability solution. This move was intended to facilitate greater scalability and enhance user experience within the platform.

One interesting aspect of Community Points is that each subreddit has its own token. For example, the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit introduced “Moons” (MOON) as its native cryptocurrency, while the r/FortNiteBR subreddit introduced “Bricks” (BRICK). Users could earn and spend these tokens to obtain exclusive items and badges for their avatars, further encouraging positive engagement within their respective communities.

The decision to close down Community Points has not been well-received the crypto community. Moderators like “CryptoMods” expressed their disappointment, stating that the MOON tokens held users would not be burned. The transfer functionality within the smart contract would remain operational, and Reddit would relinquish control of the contract. Despite these reassurances, the value of MOON and BRICK tokens plummeted after the announcement.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Reddit users voiced their dissatisfaction and anger in response to the decision. Some even labeled Reddit’s actions as harmful to the very community it sought to empower. The cryptocurrency community is known for its passionate commitment, and Reddit’s abrupt move triggered strong reactions.

A pseudonymous trader, Byzantine General, took to Twitter to express the perceived betrayal Reddit, likening the situation to a “rug pull,” a term often used in the cryptocurrency space when the creators of a project suddenly withdraw support or funds. The price of MOON dropped around 90%, further increasing user frustration.

Reddit user u/Bunker_Beans exemplified the sentiment of many when expressing their discontent with the platform. Not only did they unsubscribe, but they also expressed strong disgust for Reddit’s actions, even going so far as to wish harm upon those responsible.

The decision to discontinue Community Points due to scalability issues has sent shockwaves through Reddit’s cryptocurrency community. With tokens like MOON and BRICK losing value and users expressing their frustrations, Reddit’s move raises questions about the feasibility of integrating blockchain technology into platforms of this scale. It serves as a cautionary tale for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, highlighting the importance of addressing scalability challenges before implementing ambitious projects on such a large scale. While the promise of blockchain-based rewards is enticing, it must be balanced with the necessary technical infrastructure to support it.

Sources:

– Reddit’s Official Announcement

– r/CryptoCurrency subreddit discussion thread