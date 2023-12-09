Genesis Global Trading Continues to Face Challenges with Additional Layoffs

Following a strong resurgence in the value of Bitcoin and the overall success of various cryptocurrency firms, Genesis Global Trading has announced another round of layoffs. The company, which had previously laid off 44% of its staff in New York earlier this year, has now let go of an additional eight employees. This comes after a warning notice in September revealed that 39 out of the 89 staff members would be let go.

The recent layoffs mark rounds four and five of job cuts for Genesis Global Trading in the span of just a year and a half. The initial 39 layoffs were already the third round of job cuts within 13 months. The company’s struggles have been notable, especially considering the recent successes in the cryptocurrency industry.

In an attempt to mitigate the challenges it faces, Genesis Global Trading closed down its US trading operations, including spot and futures trading, in early September. However, the company recently obtained a $175 million payment from FTX through a court settlement. Despite this, Genesis Global Trading is continuing its legal battles, as it filed a lawsuit against the Winklevoss twins-owned crypto firm Gemini two weeks ago.

While many cryptocurrency firms are prospering in the current market, Genesis Global Trading’s layoffs highlight the difficulties faced some companies in this rapidly changing industry. The future remains uncertain for Genesis Global Trading as it grapples with ongoing challenges and legal disputes.

